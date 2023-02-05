Flagler Health+ enters agreement to merge with UF Health

UF Health and Flagler Health+ are working toward a possible merger later this year.

The health systems announced this past week that they have entered into a nonbinding letter of intent that would make Flagler Health+, which serves Northeast Florida, part of UF Health, the University of Florida's academic health center.

Flagler Health+ and UF Health will begin a formal due diligence period to determine the details of a final agreement. A final decision is expected later this year.

The negotiating process will not affect daily operations, the systems said.

Flagler Health+ said it explored joining a health system to enhance care and expand access in the community. UF Health was selected for its "innovative, high-quality, leading-edge care," benefiting residents of Flagler, St. Johns, Putnam, Clay and Duval counties, according to a news release.

“We envision a future where the services provided by Flagler Health+ meet all our community members’ needs. We are pleased with how our exploration is progressing and look forward to the possibility of making this vision a reality with the University of Florida,” Todd Neville, chairman of the Flagler Health+ board of trustees, said in the release.

Mori Hosseini, chair of the UF board of trustees, said UF Health is "reenergizing health care delivery throughout the state of Florida."

“We seek to transform lives, and plans like these are a step toward tackling patients’ greatest challenges and improving the health of our communities," Hosseini said.

UF Health employs more than 30,000 faculty and staff and operates 10 hospitals in Florida, including UF Health Jacksonville.

The Flagler Health+ health system is an extension of the 130-year-old Flagler Hospital, a 335-bed facility in St. Augustine.

