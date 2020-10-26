-
Authorities say they are stepping up security at a Palm Coast hospital after it was placed on lockdown for a few hours.Flagler County deputies responded…
-
Flagler County has upgraded its emergency notification system and that means residents who were already signed up will have to re-enroll if they want to...
-
Two Northeast Florida lawmakers are asking auditors to look into the Flagler County Mosquito Control district.
-
Health officials in Flagler County have reported its first case of leprosy in at least 15 years, the Daytona Beach News-Journal reports. According to…
-
After 26 reported cases and nine deaths in Florida this year from exposure to vibrio vulnificus, health officials advise against eating raw shellfish and…