Board of Osteopathic Medicine extends the comment period for a proposed trans care ban

Members of the public have another few weeks to submit comments to the Florida Board of Osteopathic Medicine about a proposed ban on gender-affirming care for youths. The board extended the comment period after correcting an error.

The board originally listed the wrong email address for executive director Danielle Terrell, the person to contact with comments. The address was listed with a ".com" domain extension instead of ".gov."

Lawyers with South Legal Counsel say they pointed out the error and requested an extension. The board obliged, posting a correction on Dec. 7 and giving the public an additional 21 days to share feedback about the proposal, to Dec. 28.

The proposal would prohibit doctors from providing gender-affirming treatments like hormone therapies and puberty blockers to minors. Kids already receiving treatment would be allowed to continue.

Opponents of the ban say it will deny transgender children potentially lifesaving treatment. They're urging anyone who submitted a comment to the incorrect email address to resubmit feedback to the Board of Osteopathic Medicine.

The Florida Board of Medicine was also accepting comments on a similar proposal but that period closed on Dec. 5.

Both boards voted in November to advance the proposals, which were drafted at the request of the Florida Department of Health.

State officials argue the treatments are "experimental."

How to submit a comment

Anyone interested in sharing feedback to the Florida Board of Osteopathic Medicine must contact Danielle Terrell, executive director, Board of Osteopathic Medicine/MQA by Dec. 28.

Email: Danielle.Terrell@flhealth.gov

Address: 4052 Bald Cypress Way, Bin #C06, Tallahassee FL, 32399-3256

The LGBTQ advocacy group Equality Florida also created an online portal where people can submit comments, which will be directed to the board.

