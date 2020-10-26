Florida Board of Osteopathic Medicine

-
In an attempt to destigmatize mental health counseling, members of two Florida licensing boards voted on Thursday to alter medical-history questions on…
-
Smoking is gaining popularity among Florida's medical marijuana patients.Physicians wrote nearly 1.4 million orders certifying medical marijuana for…
-
After the state Legislature approved a law that expanded the types of health care that pharmacists can provide, a deal between physicians and pharmacists…
-
Gov. Rick Scott this summer signed into law a bill that implemented the Florida Medical Marijuana Legalization Initiative, known as Amendment 2, which…
-
A Lake Worth family doctor accused of beating, choking and locking up a patient during a year-long sexual relationship should be allowed to continue…
-
A Lake Worth family doctor accused of sadistic “punishment therapy” that involved handcuffs, blindfolds, whips and other implements of torture apologized…