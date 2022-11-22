© 2022 Health News Florida



Marstiller is stepping down as secretary of Florida's Medicaid agency

Health News Florida | By News Service of Florida
Published November 22, 2022 at 7:48 AM EST
Simone Marstiller AHCA
AHCA / Twitter
Simone Marstiller was appointed secretary of the Agency for Health Care Administration in October 2021.

The Agency for Health Care Administration oversees a Medicaid program that had grown to more than 5.53 million beneficiaries, as well as hospitals, nursing homes and most other health care facilities in Florida.

Agency for Health Care Administration Secretary Simone Marstiller is stepping down from the job that includes overseeing Florida’s massive Medicaid program.

The agency oversees a Medicaid program that had grown to more than 5.53 million beneficiaries in October. AHCA also is going through a process that will lead to awarding billions of dollars in contracts to Medicaid managed-care plans.

AHCA also issues licenses for hospitals, nursing homes and most other health care facilities in Florida.

Gov. Ron DeSantis, who will soon begin a second term, announced the move in a Twitter post Monday.

He tweeted that Marstiller “led the way by driving transparency & accountability in health care, fighting for patients' rights & standing against vax mandates. She demonstrated an unwavering commitment to Floridians — I thank her for her service & wish her the best in retirement.”

Marstiller responded, “Thank you, Governor! It has been a privilege and a blessing to work with you on such critically important issues. May God continue to order your steps as you lead the great FREE state of Florida.”

DeSantis appointed Marstiller as the agency’s secretary in February 2021, after she served a little more than two years as secretary of the Department of Juvenile Justice. She previously was a judge on the 1st District Court of Appeal and secretary of the Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

