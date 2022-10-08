Discussion: The latest in diagnosing and treating breast cancer
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, so for this episode of "What's Health Got to Do With It?" we decided to devote this week’s episode to the subject.
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, so for this episode of "What's Health Got to Do With It?" we decided to devote this week’s episode to the subject.
First, we discussed the latest in diagnosing and treating the disease — and answered listeners’ questions — with Dr. Dianne Johnson, medical director of breast imaging at HCA Florida Jacksonville Women’s Health, and Beth Boyer, a physician assistant in hematology/oncology at Mayo Clinic’s Jacoby Center for Breast Health in Jacksonville.
Then, we spoke with WJCT on-air host David Luckin about his journey with breast cancer, one year later.
Copyright 2022 WJCT News 89.9. To see more, visit WJCT News 89.9.