Discussion: The latest in diagnosing and treating breast cancer

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, so for this episode of "What's Health Got to Do With It?" we decided to devote this week’s episode to the subject.

First, we discussed the latest in diagnosing and treating the disease — and answered listeners’ questions — with Dr. Dianne Johnson, medical director of breast imaging at HCA Florida Jacksonville Women’s Health , and Beth Boyer, a physician assistant in hematology/oncology at Mayo Clinic’s Jacoby Center for Breast Health in Jacksonville.