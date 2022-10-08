© 2022 Health News Florida



Discussion: The latest in diagnosing and treating breast cancer

WJCT News | By Heather Schatz
Published October 8, 2022 at 9:20 PM EDT
what's health got to do with it logo.jpg
WJCT

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, so for this episode of "What's Health Got to Do With It?" we decided to devote this week’s episode to the subject.

First, we discussed the latest in diagnosing and treating the disease — and answered listeners’ questions — with Dr. Dianne Johnson, medical director of breast imaging at HCA Florida Jacksonville Women’s Health, and Beth Boyer, a physician assistant in hematology/oncology at Mayo Clinic’s Jacoby Center for Breast Health in Jacksonville.

Then, we spoke with WJCT on-air host David Luckin about his journey with breast cancer, one year later.
