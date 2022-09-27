© 2022 Health News Florida



Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

CDC tweaks its COVID rules on wearing masks in nursing homes and hospitals

Health News Florida | By Health News Florida
Published September 27, 2022 at 8:51 AM EDT
Surgical mask on white background
MoMo Productions
/
Getty Images

The changes will affect facilities other than those in communities seeing high levels of COVID-19 transmission.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention adjusted its COVID-19 guidelines on Friday when it announced that some nursing homes and hospitals no longer need to wear masks.

The changes will affect facilities other than those in communities seeing high levels of COVID-19 transmission.

The agency had previous urged the wearing of well-fitting masks or respirators while in health care settings. Now, those areas can "choose not to require" all doctors, patients, and visitors to mask.

Click here for details on the update from the CDC.

Health News Florida CDCCOVID-19Coronavirus
Health News Florida
Originally founded in December 2006 as an independent grassroots publication dedicated to coverage of health issues in Florida, Health News Florida was acquired by WUSF Public Media in September 2012.
See stories by Health News Florida