CDC tweaks its COVID rules on wearing masks in nursing homes and hospitals

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention adjusted its COVID-19 guidelines on Friday when it announced that some nursing homes and hospitals no longer need to wear masks.

The changes will affect facilities other than those in communities seeing high levels of COVID-19 transmission.

The agency had previous urged the wearing of well-fitting masks or respirators while in health care settings. Now, those areas can "choose not to require" all doctors, patients, and visitors to mask.

Click here for details on the update from the CDC.

