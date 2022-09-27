News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.
CDC tweaks its COVID rules on wearing masks in nursing homes and hospitals
The changes will affect facilities other than those in communities seeing high levels of COVID-19 transmission.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention adjusted its COVID-19 guidelines on Friday when it announced that some nursing homes and hospitals no longer need to wear masks.
The agency had previous urged the wearing of well-fitting masks or respirators while in health care settings. Now, those areas can "choose not to require" all doctors, patients, and visitors to mask.