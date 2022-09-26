Volusia County reports another human case of West Nile virus

The Florida Department of Health in Volusia County on Friday reported its second human case this year of the mosquito-borne West Nile virus.

The first case was reported Aug. 17. Both were in west Volusia. But department spokeswoman Wendi Jackson stresses that the virus has been detected in sentinel chickens in the eastern part of the county, too.

She says residents throughout should take precautions. The department is urging them to eliminate standing water, cover their skin when outdoors and use mosquito repellant.

The department says most people with the virus don’t have symptoms, but one in five people have symptoms like headache, body ache, joint pain, diarrhea or rash.

People over 60 are at greater risk for severe illness, and the West Nile virus can be fatal.

Copyright 2022 WMFE. To see more, visit WMFE.