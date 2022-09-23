Time to roll up your sleeve for two vaccines this fall. Hint: One's a flu shot

Now is the time to get a flu shot in with health experts expecting flu season to start within the next few weeks.

Health leaders are recommending people get the flu shot along with their COVID booster to be protected against both.

The flu shot is recommended for anyone 6 months old and up, including pregnant people.

Although the shot doesn’t fully protect against the flu, it does guard against severe complications as a result of the virus, similar to the COVID booster.

Dr. Jonathan Schwartzman, AdventHealth Centra Care’s associate medical director, says people should consider getting both the flu and COVID booster shots this fall.

“You know, historically if you can get one thing at a time that’s introduced into your body then you know that in my sense has always been an advisable thing. But I get the logistics of that and if you’re going to get a shot and get both of them then I think that that’s perfectly fine,” he says.

Schwartzman says patients should ask their health care providers about the availability of both vaccines.

“So you can absolutely get them done at the same time. Both are not live viruses that people are getting. So they can be done at the same time,” he says.

They vaccines are also available at most pharmacies and the Florida Department of Health.

For more information about getting vaccinated at the health department, click here.

Copyright 2022 WMFE. To see more, visit WMFE.