© 2022 Health News Florida



Health News Florida Partners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida

Thousands of Minnesota nurses launch a three-day strike over pay

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published September 13, 2022 at 11:03 AM EDT
Nurse Strike
Jim Mone
/
AP file (2010)
Nurses launched a three-day strike over issues of pay and what they say is understaffing that has been worsened by the strains of the coronavirus pandemic.

Some 15,000 nurses at seven health care systems in the Minneapolis and Duluth areas walked out, a number the union says makes it the largest strike ever by private-sector nurses.

Thousands of nurses in Minnesota launched a three-day strike Monday, pressing for salary increases they say will help improve patient care by resolving understaffing stresses that have worsened in the coronavirus pandemic.

Some 15,000 nurses at seven health care systems in the Minneapolis and Duluth areas walked out, a number the union says makes it the largest strike ever by private-sector nurses.

The affected hospitals said they have recruited temporary nurses and expected to maintain most services.

Nurses are seeking pay raises of more than 30% over three years, while hospitals have offered 10% to 12%.

The hospital systems say the nurses' demands are unrealistic.

Read more of this article from the Associated Press.

Tags

Health News Florida nursesnurses union
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press