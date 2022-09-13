Thousands of Minnesota nurses launch a three-day strike over pay

Thousands of nurses in Minnesota launched a three-day strike Monday, pressing for salary increases they say will help improve patient care by resolving understaffing stresses that have worsened in the coronavirus pandemic.

Some 15,000 nurses at seven health care systems in the Minneapolis and Duluth areas walked out, a number the union says makes it the largest strike ever by private-sector nurses.

The affected hospitals said they have recruited temporary nurses and expected to maintain most services.

Nurses are seeking pay raises of more than 30% over three years, while hospitals have offered 10% to 12%.

The hospital systems say the nurses' demands are unrealistic.

Read more of this article from the Associated Press.