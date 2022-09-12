© 2022 Health News Florida



In a nod to JFK, Biden pushing 'moonshot' to fight cancer

By Associated Press
Published September 12, 2022
Published September 12, 2022 at 8:47 AM EDT
President Joe Biden is set to channel John F. Kennedy on the 60th anniversary of the former president’s moonshot speech. He's trying to set the nation’s sights on “ending cancer as we know it.”

The president is traveling to Boston on Monday to highlight a new federally backed study that seeks to validate using blood tests to screen against multiple cancers.

Medical experts say it could be a game-changer in diagnostic testing to dramatically improve early detection of cancers.

Biden's speech at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum comes as he targets diseases that kill more people in the U.S. except for heart disease.

