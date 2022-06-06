© 2020 Health News Florida



Researchers say a breast cancer drug could help more patients

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published June 6, 2022 at 6:30 AM EDT
breast cancer drug.jpeg
The finding involves an IV drug, named Enhertu, that combines an antibody and a chemotherapy medicine.
Enhertu is an antibody-chemotherapy combo given by IV. It finds and blocks the HER2 protein on cancer cells, while also unloading a powerful cancer-killing chemical inside those cells.

Some HER2 negative breast cancers are actually “HER2 low” and can benefit from a drug targeting the HER2 protein.

A drug targeting a protein that drives breast cancer growth has been shown to work against tumors with very low levels of the protein.

It’s not a cure. But this latest gain for targeted cancer therapy could open new treatment possibilities to thousands of patients with advanced breast cancer.

The finding involves an IV drug, named Enhertu, which combines an antibody and a chemotherapy medicine.

Breast cancers have been categorized as either HER2-positive — the cancer cells have more of the protein than normal — or HER2-negative. Doctors reporting the advance Sunday in Chicago said the drug will make “HER2-low” a new category for guiding breast cancer treatment.

About half of patients with late-stage breast cancer formerly categorized as HER2-negative may actually be HER2-low and eligible for the drug.

Click here to read more of this article from the Associated Press.

