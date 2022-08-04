© 2020 Health News Florida



Health News Florida Partners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF Logo

X
Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

COVID cases dropped 9% globally this past week, WHO reports

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published August 4, 2022 at 9:46 AM EDT
covid beijing china.jpeg
AP
A woman and a child with their luggage stand watch as masked residents line up to get their routine COVID-19 throat swab at a coronavirus testing site in Beijing, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. The Chinese government has suggested its “zero COVID” strategy could last for years, despite the social and economic upheaval the approach has caused.

WHO said the number of new cases fell 35% in Europe but increased about 20% in the Western Pacific . Deaths rose 44% in the Western Pacific and 26% in the Middle East, while falling about a quarter in Europe.

New coronavirus cases fell 9% globally last week while deaths remained stable, according to the latest weekly assessment of the pandemic released Wednesday by the World Health Organization.

The U.N. health agency said there were 6.5 million cases reported last week with more than 14,000 deaths.

WHO said the number of new cases fell 35% in Europe but increased about 20% in the Western Pacific and 5% in Africa. Deaths rose 44% in the Western Pacific and 26% in the Middle East, while falling about a quarter in Europe.

WHO has previously warned that recent surveillance of COVID-19 has been compromised by countries reducing their testing and reporting. The agency says COVID-19 figures are likely being significantly underestimated, which could make it more difficult to spot any worrisome new variants.

Click here to read more of this article from the Associated Press.

Tags

Health News Florida COVID-19CoronavirusWHO
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content