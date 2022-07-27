Two new studies support the theory of coronavirus emerging from the wild

Two new studies provide more evidence that the coronavirus pandemic originated in a Wuhan, China, market where live animals were sold.

This further bolsters the theory that the virus emerged from the wild rather than escaping from a Chinese lab.

The research was published online Tuesday by the journal Science.

It shows that the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market was likely the early epicenter of the scourge that has now killed nearly 6.4 million people around the world.

Scientists also conclude that the virus that causes COVID-19, SARS-CoV-2, likely spilled from animals into people two separate times.

