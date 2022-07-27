Teva is the latest drugmaker to settle opioid lawsuits nationally

Drugmaker Teva has announced an agreement to settle lawsuits over the allegations that it helped fuel the U.S. opioid epidemic.

The deal calls for the Israel-based company to pay more than $4.3 billion to state and local governments and Native American tribes over 13 years.

The total includes settlements the company has already reached with individual states and providing at no charge a drug that reverses overdoses.

In their lawsuits, state governments and others claimed the company promoted Actiq and Fentora, prescription opioids approved to treat cancer pain, plus generic opioids including oxycodone for use for non-cancer purposes.

The states also said the company downplayed the addiction risks and encouraged doctors to continue to increase the doses they prescribed.

The company was found liable last year in a trial involving claims in New York state; that will still head to a damages phase unless a separate deal is reached on those claims.

