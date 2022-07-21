AP-NORC poll: Majority of Americans want abortion legalized nationally by Congress

A majority of Americans say Congress should pass a law guaranteeing access to legal abortion nationwide, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

The Supreme Court’s recent decision overturning Roe v. Wade asserted that abortion is not a constitutional right and handed states the authority to decide the issue.

The poll shows many Americans back some restrictions on abortion, especially after the first trimester. It also shows that the most extreme measures introduced in some Republican-led states are at odds with the public — and with many of the people who live in them.

The poll was taken July 14-17.

