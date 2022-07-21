© 2020 Health News Florida



Health News Florida Partners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF Logo

X
Health News Florida

AP-NORC poll: Majority of Americans want abortion legalized nationally by Congress

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published July 21, 2022 at 10:39 AM EDT
abortion protest.jpeg
AP
Abortion-rights activists demonstrate against the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade that established a constitutional right to abortion, on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 30, 2022. A majority of Americans say Congress should pass a law guaranteeing access to legal abortion nationwide. That's according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

More than half of the respondents say they feel at least somewhat “sad” or “angry” about the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

A majority of Americans say Congress should pass a law guaranteeing access to legal abortion nationwide, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

The Supreme Court’s recent decision overturning Roe v. Wade asserted that abortion is not a constitutional right and handed states the authority to decide the issue.

The poll shows many Americans back some restrictions on abortion, especially after the first trimester. It also shows that the most extreme measures introduced in some Republican-led states are at odds with the public — and with many of the people who live in them.

The poll was taken July 14-17.

Click here for details on the poll in the article from AP.

Tags

Health News Florida AbortionRoe v WadeCongress
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content