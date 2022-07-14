Listeria outbreak prompts the CDC to recall Big Olaf Creamery products

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a recall Wednesday after products sold by a Sarasota ice creamery caused a listeria outbreak that resulted in one death and made nearly two dozen people sick.

The CDC's recall of Big Olaf Creamery products comes a week after the company recommended that retail outlets pull their items off the shelves.

A notice on the CDC website says the recalled ice cream was sold at retailers, restaurants, and senior homes across Florida, along with one location in Ohio.

The recall covers all products with expiration dates through June 30. They were available in pint and half-gallon containers, and were available at independent retail stores in 2.5-gallon tubs.

The CDC says 23 people became sick across 10 states, with 22 of them hospitalized. One person from Illinois died and one pregnant woman lost her fetus.

The estate of an Illinois woman who died this year also has filed a federal lawsuit.

Big Olaf products were also sold at ice cream shops in Sarasota, Clearwater Beach, St. Pete Beach, and Lakewood Ranch.

The CDC warns that more people may have contracted listeria from Big Olaf products than those confirmed cases.

