CDC warns customers to dispose of Sarasota ice creamery's products following listeria outbreak

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published July 10, 2022 at 9:22 PM EDT
The lawsuit claims the woman died in January after eating contaminated ice cream produced by Big Olaf Creamery.
Google Maps
/
Big Olaf Creamery is also voluntarily recommending that stores pull their products, according to the CDC.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning people against eating or serving products from a Sarasota ice creamery following a listeria outbreak that has made almost two dozen people sick and resulted in one death.

It also says Big Olaf Creamery is voluntarily recommending that retail locations pull their products.

In a Saturday update, the CDC advises customers to dispose of any Big Olaf products.

"CDC is concerned that Big Olaf Creamery ice cream could still be in people’s homes or available for sale in stores in Florida," CDC posted on its website. "CDC recommends people not eat, and restaurants and retailers not serve or sell Big Olaf Creamery ice cream. Consumers should throw away any remaining products they have at home."

According to the CDC, the outbreak resulted in 23 people becoming sick across 10 states -— with 22 of them hospitalized. One person from Illinois died and one pregnant woman lost her fetus.

It also warns that more people may have contracted listeria from Big Olaf products than those confirmed cases.

Big Olaf sells its products at 15 locations across the state, including in Sarasota, Clearwater Beach, St. Pete Beach, and Lakewood Ranch.

Listeria can cause food poisoning symptoms including diarrhea and fever, according to the CDC. Pregnant people, anyone 65-older, and those with weakened immune systems are at the highest risk.

