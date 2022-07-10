CDC warns customers to dispose of Sarasota ice creamery's products following listeria outbreak

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning people against eating or serving products from a Sarasota ice creamery following a listeria outbreak that has made almost two dozen people sick and resulted in one death.

It also says Big Olaf Creamery is voluntarily recommending that retail locations pull their products.

In a Saturday update, the CDC advises customers to dispose of any Big Olaf products.

LISTERIA ICE CREAM OUTBREAK: Do not eat Big Olaf Creamery ice cream and throw away any leftovers. Businesses should not serve or sell it. CDC is working to determine if any other products are linked to illnesses.

For the latest info: https://t.co/0aGAF3ZL4j pic.twitter.com/iVnJiLAHqz — CDC (@CDCgov) July 8, 2022

"CDC is concerned that Big Olaf Creamery ice cream could still be in people’s homes or available for sale in stores in Florida," CDC posted on its website. "CDC recommends people not eat, and restaurants and retailers not serve or sell Big Olaf Creamery ice cream. Consumers should throw away any remaining products they have at home."

According to the CDC, the outbreak resulted in 23 people becoming sick across 10 states -— with 22 of them hospitalized. One person from Illinois died and one pregnant woman lost her fetus.

It also warns that more people may have contracted listeria from Big Olaf products than those confirmed cases.

Big Olaf sells its products at 15 locations across the state, including in Sarasota, Clearwater Beach, St. Pete Beach, and Lakewood Ranch.

Listeria can cause food poisoning symptoms including diarrhea and fever, according to the CDC. Pregnant people, anyone 65-older, and those with weakened immune systems are at the highest risk.

