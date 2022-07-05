A Florida judge issues a written ruling that temporarily blocks Florida's 15-week abortion ban

A Leon County judge issued a written order on Tuesday that temporarily block Florida's new 15-week abortion ban days after it took effect in the state.

It was an expected move following an oral ruling last week in which the judge said the law violated the state constitution.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state will appeal with the 1st District Court of Appeal, placing an automatic freeze on the order and effectively keep the law in place.

Plantiffs, including the American Civil Liberties Union of Florida, Planned Parenthood and other reproductive health providers, have said they would then immediately seek to have that stay reversed. The case is expected to eventually be decided by the Florida Supreme Court.

Judge John Cooper issued the order following a court challenge by the plantiffs, who claimed the state constitution guarantees a right to the procedure.

In his 68-page ruling, Cooper said the law violates the privacy clause of the state constitution, which says that "every natural person has the right to be let alone and free from governmental intrusion into the person's private life except as otherwise provided herein.”

Florida courts have held that the clause extends to abortion, and Cooper cited those cases.

The decision came as abortion laws change at a frenzied pace across the country following the U.S. Supreme Court overturning the landmark Roe v. Wade decision.

Florida's law had gone into effect Friday before being blocked.

