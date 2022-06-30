A Florida judge says the state's 15-week abortion ban is unconstitutional

A Leon County circuit judge on Thursday said he will temporarily block Florida's new 15-week abortion ban from taking effect, following a court challenge by reproductive health providers who say the state constitution guarantees a right to the procedure.

Judge John Cooper made the oral ruling from the bench but his decision will not go into effect until he signs a written order, which Cooper said would likely happen next week.

The law (HB 5) goes into effect Friday, meaning it will be in place for a few days before the order is signed.

Gov. Ron DeSantis' office said the state will appeal with the 1st District Court of Appeal, which would automatically freeze Cooper’s order and effectively keep the law in place.

Cooper's decision comes days after the U.S. Supreme Court ended federal protections for abortions, leaving it to individual states to decide its own abortion laws.

In his ruling, Cooper said the new law violates a privacy clause in the state constitution. The law was passed in March by the GOP-controlled legislature.