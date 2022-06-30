© 2020 Health News Florida



Health News Florida Partners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF Logo

X
Health News Florida

A Florida judge says the state's 15-week abortion ban is unconstitutional

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published June 30, 2022 at 4:04 PM EDT
Supreme Court Abortion
Jacquelyn Martin
/
AP
Wearing an anti-abortion T-shirt, a father and his sons from Central Florida pray, as abortion-rights supporters protest outside of the Supreme Court, with one sign saying "America is not a Christian nation," Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in Washington.

The judge's oral ruling from the bench, but his decision will not go into effect until he signs a written order, likely next week. The law goes into effect Friday. The state plans to appeal, which would freeze the order.

A Leon County circuit judge on Thursday said he will temporarily block Florida's new 15-week abortion ban from taking effect, following a court challenge by reproductive health providers who say the state constitution guarantees a right to the procedure.

Judge John Cooper made the oral ruling from the bench but his decision will not go into effect until he signs a written order, which Cooper said would likely happen next week.

The law (HB 5) goes into effect Friday, meaning it will be in place for a few days before the order is signed.

Gov. Ron DeSantis' office said the state will appeal with the 1st District Court of Appeal, which would automatically freeze Cooper’s order and effectively keep the law in place.

Cooper's decision comes days after the U.S. Supreme Court ended federal protections for abortions, leaving it to individual states to decide its own abortion laws.

In his ruling, Cooper said the new law violates a privacy clause in the state constitution. The law was passed in March by the GOP-controlled legislature.

Tags

Health News Florida abortionsLeon County circuit courtRoe v WadeU.S. Supreme Courtprivacy
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content