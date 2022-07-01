© 2020 Health News Florida



Abortion and women's rights grow as priorities, according to AP-NORC poll

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published July 1, 2022 at 8:03 AM EDT
Supreme Court Abortion
Jacquelyn Martin
/
AP
Wearing an anti-abortion T-shirt, a father and his sons from Central Florida pray, as abortion-rights supporters protest outside of the Supreme Court, with one sign saying "America is not a Christian nation," Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in Washington.

The poll finds 22% of U.S. adults name abortion or women’s rights in an open-ended question as one of five problems they want the government to work on. That’s nearly tripled since December.

A new poll finds a growing percentage of Americans calling out abortion or women’s rights as priorities for the government in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, especially among Democrats and those who support abortion access.

The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll finds 22% of U.S. adults name abortion or women’s rights in an open-ended question as one of five problems they want the government to work on. That’s nearly tripled since December.

The new poll, which included interviews conducted before and after the Supreme Court’s ruling, finds prioritization of the issues grew sharply following the decision.

With midterm elections looming, President Joe Biden and Democrats will seek to capitalize on that shift.

Click here to read details of the poll from AP-NORC.

Health News Florida abortionsRoe v Wade
