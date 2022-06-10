© 2020 Health News Florida



WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

China calls the COVID 'lab leak' theory a lie after the latest WHO report

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published June 10, 2022 at 8:46 AM EDT
Wuhan Central Hospital worker disinfect.jpeg
AP
A worker in protectively overalls and carrying disinfecting equipment walks outside the Wuhan Central Hospital, China on Feb. 6, 2021. Experts drafted by the World Health Organization to help investigate the origins of the coronavirus pandemic say further research is needed to determine how COVID-19 first began. They say they need a more detailed analysis of the possibility it was a laboratory accident.

The World Health Organization recommended in its strongest terms yet that a deeper probe is needed into whether a lab accident may be to blame.

China has attacked the theory that the coronavirus pandemic may have originated as a leak from a Chinese laboratory as a politically motivated lie.

The response came after the World Health Organization recommended in its strongest terms yet that a deeper probe is needed into whether a lab accident may be to blame.

A Foreign Ministry spokesperson also rejected accusations that China had not been fully cooperative with investigators, saying it welcomed a science-based probe but rejected any political manipulation.

The spokesperson also reiterated calls for an investigation into “highly suspicious laboratories such as Fort Detrick and the University of North Carolina” where China has suggested, without evidence, that the U.S. was developing the coronavirus as a bioweapon.

The WHO’s recommendation marks a sharp reversal of the U.N. health agency’s initial assessment of the pandemic’s origins.

It also comes more than two years after coronavirus emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan and after at least 6.3 million deaths have been counted from the pandemic worldwide.

The WHO concluded last year that it was “extremely unlikely” COVID-19 might have spilled into humans from a lab. But in a report released Thursday, the agency’s expert group says “key pieces of data” to help scientists understand how the pandemic began are still missing.

Click here to read more of this article from the Associated Press.

Health News Florida CoronavirusCOVID-19chinaWuhan Institute of VirologyWorld Health OrganizationWHO
Associated Press
