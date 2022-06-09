© 2020 Health News Florida



WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
Federal officials say millions of COVID-19 shots ordered for youngest

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published June 9, 2022 at 8:45 AM EDT
covid vaccine shot.jpeg
AP
Prepared Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine syringes for children ages 5 to 11 and adults are displayed on a table at Northwest Community Church in Chicago, Dec. 11, 2021. The Biden administration said Thursday, June 2, 2022, that children under 5 may be able to get their first COVID-19 vaccination doses as soon as June 21, if federal regulators authorize shots for the age group, as expected.

Federal authorization of shots for U.S. kids under 5 is possible next week. The government last week began allowing pharmacies and states to place orders, with 5 million doses initially available.

White House officials say orders have been coming in for COVID-19 vaccine doses for small children.

Federal authorization of shots for U.S. kids under 5 is possible next week.

The government last week began allowing pharmacies and states to place orders, with 5 million doses initially available. So far, about 1.45 million of the 2.5 million available doses of Pfizer have been ordered.

About 850,000 of available Moderna shots have been ordered.

Young children are the last group of Americans who have not been recommended to get COVID-19 vaccinations.

Up to about 20 million U.S. children under 5 would become eligible for vaccination if the government authorizes one or both shots.

Click here to read more of this article from the Associated Press.

