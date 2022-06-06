Special Olympics drops its COVID vaccine requirement after Florida threatens a $27.5 million fine

The Special Olympics has dropped a COVID vaccine mandate for its USA Games in Orlando this week after Florida moved to fine the organization $27.5 million for violating a state law against such requirements.

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday announced the organization had removed the requirement for its competition, which runs through June 12.

The Florida Department of Health notified the Special Olympics in a letter Thursday that the organization would be fined for 5,500 violations of state law for requiring proof of coronavirus vaccination for attendees or participants.

Florida law bars businesses from requiring documentation of a COVID-19 vaccination. Under the law, the health department can issue a $5,000 fine for each person required to show proof of vaccination.

In a statement on its website, the Special Olympics said people who were registered but unable to participate because of the mandate can now attend.

Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo said the state had worked with Special Olympics officials for six months to resolve the vaccination issue.

“How can you force people to take a vaccine in order to stop transmission when that vaccine is not effective at stopping transmission?” Ladapo said during an appearance with DeSantis in Orlando.

Information from News Service of Florida was used in this report.