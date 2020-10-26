special needs

-
It’s Tuesday morning in Alhambra, California, and teacher Tamya Daly has her online class playing an alphabet game. The students are writing quickly and…
Alachua County Public Schools are set to open on Aug. 24, with many students resuming distance learning. But for children on the autism spectrum, that is…
Group homes and other facilities that care for people with developmental and intellectual disabilities will be required to start testing staff members…
Broward County Public Schools is considering a controversial pilot to reopen school buildings for in-person classes for some students with disabilities...
A number of lawsuits question whether schools have addressed the needs of special education students during the pandemic. But the very nature of special education makes it hard to find one solution.
When Fort Lauderdale author Dawn Davies moved to South Florida as a child, she wasn’t really a fan. “In Florida the outside is always trying to get in...
Thousands of dollars in special equipment will soon be on the way to people in the storm-impacted Florida Panhandle who have disabilities.
Bills aimed at fixing a glitch in a Florida law have cleared their first legislative committees in the House and Senate. The two measures could get more...
The construction of the Florida Holocaust Memorial is one step closer to becoming reality. That's among 20 bills Governor Rick Scott signed into law...
More than 100,000 Floridians depend on electrical power to keep life-saving medical devices running, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human…