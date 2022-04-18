Tampa OB-GYN says the new Florida abortion law brings negative consequences

Many physicians are among those critics raising alarms about a bill signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis that bans most abortions after 15 weeks.

One is Dr. Robin Schickler, an OB-GYN in Tampa. She says there’s a lot of misinformation surrounding abortion. One thing she says many people don’t understand is that if a person is ending their pregnancy past the 15 week mark, there’s a reason.

“Whether they were afraid to tell someone, they just didn’t know, or there’s something wrong with the pregnancy. And so these are really important cases that need to be done and they’re not going to be able to get the care," Schickler told WFSU.

The newly signed law allows abortions after 15 weeks in limited cases, like if it's needed to protect the life of the mother or if a fatal fetal abnormality is detected. Schickler says that means many people will have to leave the state to get the abortion care they need or could be forced to continue a pregnancy.

“And the bigger concern becomes people who are going to be forced to continue their pregnancy even if there’s a health issue, if they’re in an abusive relationship," Schickler says.

The law goes into effect July 1.

Democrats and abortion-rights groups said the bill is unconstitutional and an affront to women’s rights. Opponents including Planned Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union said they are planning legal challenges. Proponents say the law will protects the lives of the unborn.

