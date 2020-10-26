-
The judge blocked the state from enforcing its ban, writing that Mississippi passed a law that it knew was unconstitutional.
-
Republican legislators sent Iowa's governor a bill early Wednesday that would ban most abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, usually around six…
-
Calling it a “naked effort to impede speech on a disfavored topic,” a federal judge has blocked provisions of a sweeping Florida abortion law from going…
-
Florida's new law that places restrictions on abortion clinics is going to remain blocked for now.Gov. Rick Scott is not going to appeal a ruling by U.S.…
-
Siding with Planned Parenthood, a federal judge late Thursday issued a preliminary injunction against two parts of a controversial new Florida abortion…
-
A federal judge seemed skeptical Wednesday about a sweeping new Florida abortion law being challenged by Planned Parenthood affiliates, who are seeking…
-
A measure placing new restrictions on abortion providers takes effect Friday unless a federal judge intervenes. Planned Parenthood is calling on the...
-
Attorney General Pam Bondi's office on Monday asked a federal judge to reject Planned Parenthood's attempt to block parts of a controversial new abortion…
-
A Tallahassee federal judge will hear arguments June 29 on a request from Planned Parenthood to block parts of a major abortion law approved this year by…
-
A divided Florida Supreme Court temporarily blocked a state requirement that women wait 24 hours before receiving an abortion, cheering abortion rights…