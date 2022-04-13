Report: The CDC is adding two weeks to its travel mask requirement

The Biden administration will extend through May 3 the nationwide mask requirement for public transit as it monitors an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

The order was set to expire Monday, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will extend the order by two weeks. That provides time to monitor for any observable increase in severe virus outcomes as cases rise in parts of the country.

The Associated Press reported the change, citing a person familiar with the decision who spoke on condition of anonymity to preview the CDC’s action.

The administration had been hoping to roll out a more flexible masking strategy this week that would have replaced the nationwide requirement.

