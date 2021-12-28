Fauci suggests the US should consider a vaccine mandate for domestic air travel

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, said Monday that the nation should consider a vaccination mandate for domestic air travel.

Fauci's comments signal a potential embrace of an idea the Biden administration has previously eschewed.

Fauci said such a mandate might drive up the lagging U.S. vaccination rate as well as confer stronger protection on flights, as infection rates spike.

“When you make vaccination a requirement, that’s another incentive to get more people vaccinated,” Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief science adviser on the pandemic response, told MSNBC. “If you want to do that with domestic flights, I think that’s something that seriously should be considered.”

The administration has thus far balked at imposing a vaccination requirement for domestic air travel. Officials say President Joe Biden’s science advisers have yet to make a formal recommendation for such a requirement.

A vaccine mandate for air travel is likely to involve logistical concerns and spark legal challenges.

Click here to read more of this article from the Associated Press.