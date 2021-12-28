Fauci suggests the US should consider a vaccine mandate for domestic air travel
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the president's chief science adviser on pandemic response, says such a requirement might drive up the lagging U.S. vaccination rate as well as confer stronger protection on flights.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, said Monday that the nation should consider a vaccination mandate for domestic air travel.
Fauci's comments signal a potential embrace of an idea the Biden administration has previously eschewed.
Fauci said such a mandate might drive up the lagging U.S. vaccination rate as well as confer stronger protection on flights, as infection rates spike.
“When you make vaccination a requirement, that’s another incentive to get more people vaccinated,” Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief science adviser on the pandemic response, told MSNBC. “If you want to do that with domestic flights, I think that’s something that seriously should be considered.”
The administration has thus far balked at imposing a vaccination requirement for domestic air travel. Officials say President Joe Biden’s science advisers have yet to make a formal recommendation for such a requirement.
A vaccine mandate for air travel is likely to involve logistical concerns and spark legal challenges.
