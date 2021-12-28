© 2020 Health News Florida



WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Fauci suggests the US should consider a vaccine mandate for domestic air travel

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published December 28, 2021 at 9:38 AM EST
anthony fauci.jpeg
Carolyn Kaster
/
AP
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, wears a face mask during the White House COVID-19 Response Team's regular call with the National Governors Association in the South Court Auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House Campus, Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, in Washington. Fauci says the U.S. should consider a vaccination mandate for domestic air travel as coronavirus infections surge. To date the Biden administration has balked at the idea, anticipating legal entanglements.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the president's chief science adviser on pandemic response, says such a requirement might drive up the lagging U.S. vaccination rate as well as confer stronger protection on flights.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, said Monday that the nation should consider a vaccination mandate for domestic air travel.

Fauci's comments signal a potential embrace of an idea the Biden administration has previously eschewed.

Fauci said such a mandate might drive up the lagging U.S. vaccination rate as well as confer stronger protection on flights, as infection rates spike.

“When you make vaccination a requirement, that’s another incentive to get more people vaccinated,” Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief science adviser on the pandemic response, told MSNBC. “If you want to do that with domestic flights, I think that’s something that seriously should be considered.”

The administration has thus far balked at imposing a vaccination requirement for domestic air travel. Officials say President Joe Biden’s science advisers have yet to make a formal recommendation for such a requirement.

A vaccine mandate for air travel is likely to involve logistical concerns and spark legal challenges.

Click here to read more of this article from the Associated Press.

