Florida Department Health switching to biweekly COVID-19 reports

WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Health News Florida | By Rick Mayer
Published March 15, 2022 at 8:54 AM EDT
Red and gray 3D model of COVID-19. Looks like a sphere with red trees on it.
CDC
/

The switch from weekly reports was made public Friday afternoon through a meme on the Twitter account on department Press Secretary Jeremy Redfern, but no official announcement has been made.

With most of Florida no longer considered at high risk for COVID-19, the state’s Department of Health will switch to biweekly reports of data.

The switch from weekly reports was made public Friday afternoon through a meme on the Twitter account on department Press Secretary Jeremy Redfern. It was retweeted on the agency’s official account using another meme.

No official announcement from the department had been made as of Tuesday morning.

Redfern wrote that daily information reported by the state remains available on the Center for Disease Control and Prevention COVID dashboard. Also, hospitalizations continue to be reported by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services website.

Until June, the agency posted daily reports with extensive data about issues such as cases and deaths, with information also broken down by county. But the agency halted daily reports in June and shifted to posting weekly information with less detail.

Florida has reported steadily falling numbers since the highly contagious omicron caused a massive surge in cases in December and January. The state reported Friday that 10,288 new cases were reported from March 4-10. By comparison, the state totaled 427,514 new cases during the week of Jan. 7-13.

The state positivity rate was 2.4 percent. On Monday, HHS reported that 1,561 people were hospitalized with COVID, down from 2,922 two weeks earlier.

Rick Mayer
I’m the online producer for Health News Florida, a collaboration of public radio stations and NPR that delivers news about health care issues.
See stories by Rick Mayer
