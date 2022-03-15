Florida Department Health switching to biweekly COVID-19 reports

With most of Florida no longer considered at high risk for COVID-19, the state’s Department of Health will switch to biweekly reports of data.

The switch from weekly reports was made public Friday afternoon through a meme on the Twitter account on department Press Secretary Jeremy Redfern. It was retweeted on the agency’s official account using another meme.

No official announcement from the department had been made as of Tuesday morning.

When it's no longer season 1 of the pandemic. https://t.co/J6GWov05mB pic.twitter.com/E3nkURvPgS — Florida Dept. of Health (@HealthyFla) March 12, 2022

Redfern wrote that daily information reported by the state remains available on the Center for Disease Control and Prevention COVID dashboard. Also, hospitalizations continue to be reported by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services website.

Until June, the agency posted daily reports with extensive data about issues such as cases and deaths, with information also broken down by county. But the agency halted daily reports in June and shifted to posting weekly information with less detail.

Florida has reported steadily falling numbers since the highly contagious omicron caused a massive surge in cases in December and January. The state reported Friday that 10,288 new cases were reported from March 4-10. By comparison, the state totaled 427,514 new cases during the week of Jan. 7-13.

The state positivity rate was 2.4 percent. On Monday, HHS reported that 1,561 people were hospitalized with COVID, down from 2,922 two weeks earlier.

