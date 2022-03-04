© 2020 Health News Florida



WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

COVID risk levels have dropped in much of Florida, but Hillsborough remains a hot spot

Health News Florida | By Health News Florida
Published March 4, 2022 at 9:21 AM EST
Surgical mask on white background

Nationally, more than 90% of the U.S. population is in a location with low or medium COVID-19 community level, the CDC said.

Northeast Florida and most of Central Florida are no longer considered at high risk for COVID-19, according to the latest The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention statistics issued Thursday.

Those regions were at high risk last week when the CDC announced it was easing COVID guidelines as cases and hospitalizations continued to drop nationwide. Areas ranked at low or medium risk are free to forgo their masks indoors. Masks are still recommended indoors for people in areas rated high risk.

Click here to look up your county's CDC COVID-19 community level.

In the greater Tampa Bay area, Hillsborough County remained at high risk, as did Polk, Hardee and Highlands. Other counties in the region were at medium risk except for Manatee, which is now a low-risk area.

In Central Florida, Orange, Seminole, Lake, Sumter, Marion and Osceola dropped from high to medium risk. Seminole remained at medium risk and Brevard dropped from medium to low.

In Northeast Florida, Duval, Baker, Nassau and Baker counties dropped from high to medium risk. St. Johns went from medium at low risk. Clay remained at medium risk.

Leon County is listed as low risk. All of South Florida is low risk, including Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, Lee and Collier.

According to the CDC, people don't need masks if transmission of the coronavirus is controlled and hospitals are not strained.

The move to ease masking guidance nationally, federal officials say, reflects current conditions at this phase of the pandemic, including widespread immunity through vaccination and prior infection as well as better access to testing and treatments.

Health officials emphasized that people should still wear masks if they wish or if they are personally at high risk. And regardless of local conditions, they should mask if they have COVID-19 symptoms, a positive test or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19.

