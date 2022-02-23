© 2020 Health News Florida



WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

WHO says the number of new COVID cases and deaths continue to go down

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published February 23, 2022 at 8:38 AM EST
covid test in wuhan.jpeg
Chinatopix
/
via AP
A man holding his bicycle with a school bag on it gets a throat swab during a mass COVID-19 test at a residential compound in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. Wuhan, the first major outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic has reported more than dozen new coronavirus cases this week, prompting the authority to step up precautious measures.

The Western Pacific was the only region that saw an increase in COVID-19 cases, with a 29% jump, while the number of infections elsewhere dropped significantly.

The number of new coronavirus cases around the world fell 21% in the last week, marking the third consecutive week COVID-19 cases have dropped., according to the World Health Organization.

In the U.N. health agency’s weekly pandemic report, the WHO said Tuesday there were more than 12 million new coronavirus infections in the last week.

The number of new deaths fell 8% to about 67,000 worldwide, the first time that deaths have fallen since early January.

WHO said omicron remains the overwhelmingly dominant variant worldwide.

The Western Pacific was the only region that saw an increase in COVID-19 cases, with a 29% jump. The number of infections elsewhere dropped significantly.

Click here to read the entire article from the Associated Press.

