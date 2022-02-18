© 2020 Health News Florida



Health News Florida Partners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

More COVID rules are falling as CDC chief hints at better times ahead

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published February 18, 2022 at 9:01 AM EST
Dr. Rochelle Walensky took over as director of the CDC on Jan. 20, 2021.
Dr. Rochelle Walensky says the government is contemplating a change to its mask guidance in the coming weeks.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky noted recent declines in cases, hospital admissions and deaths and acknowledged “people are so eager” for health officials to ease masking rules and other measures.

The nation’s top federal health official says the U.S. is moving closer to the point that COVID-19 is no longer a “constant crisis” as more cities, businesses and sports venues began lifting pandemic restrictions around the country.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said at White House briefing Wednesday that the government is contemplating a change to its mask guidance in the coming weeks.

Walensky noted recent declines in COVID-19 cases, hospital admissions and deaths and acknowledged “people are so eager” for health officials to ease masking rules and other measures.

With the omicron variant waning and Americans eager to move beyond the virus, government and business leaders have been out ahead of the CDC in ending virus measures.

Click here to read the rest of this article from the Associated Press.

Tags

Health News Florida COVID-19CoronavirusCDC
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press