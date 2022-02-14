© 2020 Health News Florida



WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Many faith leaders are wary of religious exemptions for COVID vaccine

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published February 14, 2022 at 8:08 AM EST
Rabbi Sholom Lipskar of Surfide and Gov Ron DeSantis.jpeg
AP
Rabbi Sholom Lipskar, Gov. Ron DeSantis, left, and others participate in a moment of silence, June 14, 2021, at the Shul of Bal Harbour, a Jewish community center in Surfside. Lipskar says he tells congregation members that COVID-19 vaccination should be a matter of free choice.

While reasons for seeking religious exemptions vary, many Christians have cited the vaccines’ remote connection to past abortions. Howwever, many suspect there are non-religious motivations.

By the thousands, Americans have been seeking religious exemptions to COVID-19 vaccine mandates, but generally they are doing so without the encouragement of major denominations and prominent religious leaders.

From the Vatican, Pope Francis has defended the vaccines as the most reasonable solution to the pandemic, although there are divisions on the matter among Catholic bishops and priests.

The Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America declared categorically that its followers would not be offered religious exemptions.

Robert Jeffress, the conservative pastor of a Baptist megachurch in Dallas, voiced similar sentiments. He says he has refused exemption requests from the handful of his congregation members who made requests.

Rabbi Sholom Lipskar of The Shul of Bal Harbour, an Orthodox synagogue in the Miami-Dade beach town of Surfside, says he tells congregation members that vaccination should be a matter of free choice.

“But I always recommend that they get a medical opinion from a competent professional,” he says. “In a serious matter, they should get two concurring medical opinions.”

Health News Florida COVID-19Coronaviruscoronavirus vaccinereligious exemptionreligion
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
