© 2020 Health News Florida



Health News Florida Partners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

A study shows COVID can destroy the placenta and lead to stillbirths

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published February 11, 2022 at 9:03 AM EST
covid placenta study 2.jpeg
College of American Pathologists, Archives of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine
This photo provided by the College of American Pathologists and Archives of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine shows sections of a placenta affected by SARS-CoV-2 placentitis, with destructive lesions leading to placental insufficiency and stillbirth.

Stillbirths are uncommon outcome for any pregnancy, but women with COVID-19 face an elevated risk. Authorities believe vaccination can help prevent these cases.

New research suggests the coronavirus can invade and destroy the placenta and lead to stillbirths in infected women.

Stillbirths are uncommon, but pregnant women with COVID-19 face an elevated risk, particularly with the delta variant. Authorities believe vaccination can help prevent these cases.

The study bolsters evidence from small case reports. It indicates that placenta damage rather than infection of the fetus is often the cause.

Researchers in 12 countries, including the United States, analyzed tissue from 64 stillbirths and four newborns who died shortly after birth. The cases all involved unvaccinated women.

The research was published Thursday in Archives of Pathology & Laboratory Medicine.

Click here to read more of this article from the Associated Press.

Tags

Health News Florida CoronavirusCOVID-19pregnancy
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press