A study shows COVID can destroy the placenta and lead to stillbirths

New research suggests the coronavirus can invade and destroy the placenta and lead to stillbirths in infected women.

Stillbirths are uncommon, but pregnant women with COVID-19 face an elevated risk, particularly with the delta variant. Authorities believe vaccination can help prevent these cases.

The study bolsters evidence from small case reports. It indicates that placenta damage rather than infection of the fetus is often the cause.

Researchers in 12 countries, including the United States, analyzed tissue from 64 stillbirths and four newborns who died shortly after birth. The cases all involved unvaccinated women.

The research was published Thursday in Archives of Pathology & Laboratory Medicine.

