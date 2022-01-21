More trouble for a COVID testing company after it closes sites in Florida and other states

A company that operates hundreds of pop-up COVID-19 testing sites across the country, including several in Florida, is facing new legal trouble.

The Minnesota Attorney General’s Office is accusing the Center for COVID Control of deceptive and fraudulent practices. The lawsuit alleges people failed to get timely results or any at all. Others said they received results for tests they didn’t take.

A Center for COVID Control statement issued last week blamed high demand for problems. It recently paused operations to fix flaws but plans to resume testing this weekend. The companies have also received complaints in other states, including Florida.

One of the company's testing sites was in downtown Jacksonville, and its lease was terminated last week. The same reportedly occurred at three sites in Lee County.

Read more of this story from WJCT News partner News4Jax.

Copyright 2022 WJCT News 89.9. To see more, visit WJCT News 89.9.