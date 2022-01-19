© 2020 Health News Florida



WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Biden will give away 400 million N95 masks starting next week

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published January 19, 2022 at 8:47 AM EST
n95 mask.jpeg
AP
Registered nurse Scott McGieson wears an N95 mask as he walks out of a patient's room in the acute care unit of Harborview Medical Center, Jan. 14, 2022, in Seattle. The Biden administration will begin making 400 million N95 masks available for free to Americans starting next week, now that federal officials are emphasizing their better protection against the omicron variant of COVID-19 over cloth face coverings. The White House announced Wednesday that the masks will come from the government's Strategic National Stockpile, which has more than 750 million of the highly protective masks on hand.

The White House announced that the masks will come from the government's Strategic National Stockpile, which has more than 750 million on hand.

The Biden administration will begin making 400 million N95 masks available for free to Americans starting next week.

The step comes after federal officials emphasized the masks' better protection against the omicron variant of COVID-19 over cloth face coverings.

The White House said Wednesday the masks will come from the government's Strategic National Stockpile, which has more than 750 million of the highly protective masks on hand.

The masks will be available for pickup at pharmacies and community health centers across the country.

The White House says the masks will begin shipping this week for distribution starting late next week.

Click here for more of this article from the Associated Press.

