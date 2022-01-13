© 2020 Health News Florida



Health News Florida Partners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Appeals court rejects Florida's request in the case over a COVID vaccine mandate for health workers

Health News Florida | By News Service of Florida
Published January 13, 2022 at 5:00 AM EST

The order came four days after the U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments in a challenge to the federal rule from other parts of the country.

Turning down a request from Florida, a full federal appeals court will not jump into a fight about a Biden administration rule that would require health care workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Pensacola-based U.S. District Judge Casey Rodgers in November rejected Florida’s request for a preliminary injunction against the rule, and a panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals also refused to halt it.

That spurred Florida to ask the full appeals court to take up the issue — a request known as seeking an “en banc” hearing. But the Atlanta-based appeals court issued a one-page order Tuesday denying the request.

The order came four days after the U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments in a challenge to the rule from other parts of the country.

The vaccination requirement, issued in early November, would apply to workers at hospitals, nursing homes and other health-care providers that participate in the Medicare and Medicaid programs.

Attorney General Ashley Moody’s office has argued that the rule violates federal laws and would worsen staffing problems at health-care facilities, including state-run facilities such as veterans’ nursing homes.

Tags

Health News FloridaCOVID-19Coronaviruscoronavirus vaccineappeals courtCourtshealth care workersAshley Lawson
News Service of Florida
See stories by News Service of Florida
Related Content