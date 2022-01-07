News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.
Florida's coronavirus hospitalizations have risen 55% since Sunday
The number of people hospitalized with a COVID-19 diagnosis continues to climb in Florida.
Between Sunday and Thursday, hospitalizations rose 55% to 8,406 people, according to data collected by the federal Department of Health and Human Services. Nearly 1,000 of those hospitalized were being treated in intensive care.
The state reported another 66,611 cases of coronavirus on Thursday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That brought Florida’s seven-day case average to 56,610.
The state also reported 80 new deaths from COVID-19. Florida has now seen 62,622 people die from the disease.
