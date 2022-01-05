Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry tests positive for COVID-19

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry has tested positive for COVID-19, according to his office. In a statement, Curry said he is fully vaccinated and will isolate at home all week.

The city said Curry experienced "mild cold-like symptoms" and tested positive in an at-home COVID test.

The news came just hours after the mayor did not attend a press conference in Jacksonville with Gov. Ron DeSantis.



"The mayor was not able to attend because of a family commitment. Dr. [Charles] Moreland, who is the subject matter expert for testing, vaccines and antibody treatment for the city, was there in his place. We have no further comment," the mayor's spokesperson, Nikki Kimbleton, wrote in an email.



