WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Miami-Dade mayor orders hospitals to resume daily reports of COVID numbers

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published December 16, 2021 at 8:49 AM EST
County Mayor-elect Daniella Levine Cava speaks with constituents while making a stop at Tequeno Mania in Doral for a quick snack, as she tours Miami-Dade on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. Levine Cava becomes Miami-Dade’s mayor on Tuesday, Nov. 17.
The order, which had been issued in July as the delta variant swept across the region, was lifted by Mayor Daniella Levine Cava in November as the number of cases reported dropped significantly.

The county’s communications director says regular COVID testing of the county’s wastewater system detected the new variant.

With the omicron variant looming, the mayor of Miami-Dade County has reinstated an emergency order requiring hospitals to report the numbers of COVID-19 cases treated each day and the availability of hospital beds.

Last month, Mayor Daniella Levine Cava lifted an emergency order issued during the summer as the delta surge swept across the region.

The county's positivity rate had dropped to about 1% last month. But it currently stands at 7% with new numbers expected to be released Friday.

The mayor's order also requires hospitals to report the number of vaccinations performed, how many patients are being treated in intensive care units and the number of ventilators available.

Few omicron cases have been reported in Florida, but the county’s communications director, Rachel Johnson, said regular COVID tests of the county’s wastewater system have detected the new variant.

Click the link to read more of this article from WLRN coverage partner the Miami Herald.

Health News FloridaCoronavirusCOVID-19Miami-DadeDaniella Levine Cava
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
