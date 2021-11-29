Hillsborough consolidates its COVID testing, vaccinations and treatment into one site

Hillsborough County has consolidated public COVID-19 testing, vaccines, boosters and antibody treatment therapy into one site.

As of this past Saturday, the West Tampa Community Resource Center will offer COVID-19 testing, adult and Pfizer pediatric vaccinations, Pfizer booster shots, and antibody therapy treatment.

It is now the only COVID-19 public site supported by the county.

Appointments are not required.

COVID-19 testing, vaccinations and antibody therapy treatment are free, but proof of medical insurance is recommended and should be presented at the time of the visit.

People without medical insurance will still be tested, vaccinated and treated.

Children ages 5 to 11 can receive the COVID-19 Pfizer pediatric vaccine at the site. The child must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian to verbally confirm the child's age.

The center, at 2103 N. Rome Ave., is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Residents who would like to make an appointment are encouraged to visit patientportalfl.com or call (844) 770-8548.

Visit HCFLGov.net/COVID19 or Vaccines.gov to locate pharmacies and other sites offering COVID-19 vaccinations.

