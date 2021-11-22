© 2020 Health News Florida



WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

GOP embraces natural immunity as substitute for vaccines

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published November 22, 2021 at 12:27 AM EST
desantis signs vaccine bll in brandon.jpeg
Chris O'Meara
/
AP
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to supporters and members of the media before a bill signing Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Brandon.

Florida wrote natural immunity into state law this week as GOP lawmakers elsewhere are pushing similar measures to sidestep vaccine mandates.

Republicans fighting President Joe Biden’s coronavirus vaccine mandates are wielding a new weapon against the White House rules: natural immunity.

This week, Florida wrote natural immunity into state law as GOP lawmakers elsewhere are pushing similar measures to sidestep vaccine mandates.

Lawsuits over the mandates have also begun leaning on the idea.

Conservative federal lawmakers have implored regulators to consider natural immunity when formulating mandates.

The argument is that a person who has recovered from the virus has enough immunity and antibodies to not need COVID-19 vaccines, and it has been invoked time and time again in recent weeks by Republicans as a sort of stand-in for vaccines.

Click here to read more of the article from the Associated Press.

