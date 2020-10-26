-
Democrats are hammering Republicans over their efforts to eliminate insurance protections for pre-existing conditions. Republicans are telling seniors their Medicare coverage may be in danger.
Arizona's new senator says he'd vote to repeal the nation's health care law. That's one additional Republican ready to obliterate the statute because his…
Remember the Republican health care bill?Washington is fixated on President Donald Trump's firing of FBI chief James Comey and burgeoning investigations…
The same House conservatives who helped defeat the bill are now trying to revive it, just ahead of their two-week recess to go home and face constituents.
House Republicans passed roughly 60 bills over the past six years dismembering President Barack Obama's health care overhaul. Other than minor tweaks,…
Republicans on Sunday dismissed an upcoming Congressional Budget Office analysis widely expected to conclude that more Americans will be uninsured under a…
As Republicans struggle to come up with an alternative they can pass, the Democratic leader in the Senate says odds are good Obamacare remains in place.
Congressional Republicans are divided over the best path forward to deliver on the party's long-promised pledge to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.
Republican members of Congress are at home this week, with many of them getting an earful from anxious constituents about their plans to “repeal and…
NPR's Scott Simon talks to the Republican former Rep. Richard Hanna about the Affordable Care Act. Hanna says despite Trump's pledge to repeal it, he thinks the ACA will largely survive.