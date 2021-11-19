© 2020 Health News Florida



Health News Florida Partners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida

Health News Florida asks: Is your loved one in a nursing home that has a staffing shortage?

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Julio Ochoa
Published November 19, 2021 at 7:37 AM EST
Nursing homes in Florida and around the country have been hit by staffing shortages.
Nursing homes in Florida and around the country have been hit by staffing shortages.

Health News Florida and WUSF are reporting on staffing shortages in nursing homes and assisted living facilities and would like to hear from you.

Florida’s nursing homes and assisted living facilities were hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. Now they are dealing with severe staffing shortages and funding issues.

Do you have a loved one in nursing care? We’d like to know what their experience has been like.

Fill out the form below and if you're willing, a reporter may contact you.

Copyright 2021 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7

Tags

Health News Floridanursing homesassisted livingassisted living facilitieshealthcare staffingnursing shortage
Julio Ochoa
Julio Ochoa is editor of Health News Florida.
See stories by Julio Ochoa