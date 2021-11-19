Health News Florida asks: Is your loved one in a nursing home that has a staffing shortage?
Health News Florida and WUSF are reporting on staffing shortages in nursing homes and assisted living facilities and would like to hear from you.
Florida’s nursing homes and assisted living facilities were hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. Now they are dealing with severe staffing shortages and funding issues.
Do you have a loved one in nursing care? We’d like to know what their experience has been like.
Fill out the form below and if you're willing, a reporter may contact you.
