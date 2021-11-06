© 2020 Health News Florida



Health News Florida Partners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

U.S. appeals court issues a stay on Biden's vaccine mandate on larger businesses

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published November 6, 2021 at 8:36 PM EDT
John Bel Edwards Jeff Laundry Louisiana.jpeg
AP
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry said the appeals court decision to stay the federal mandate stops President Joe Biden “from moving forward with his unlawful overreach.”

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals grants an emergency stay of the requirement by OSHA that companies with 100 or more employees require vaccinations by Jan. 4.

A federal appeals court has temporarily halted the Biden administration’s vaccine requirement for businesses with 100 or more workers.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans on Saturday granted an emergency stay of the requirement by the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration that those workers be vaccinated by Jan. 4, or face mask requirements and weekly tests.

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry said the court action halts President Joe Biden “from moving forward with his unlawful overreach.”

Biden has encouraged widespread vaccinations as the quickest way out of the pandemic.

Such circuit decisions normally apply to states within a district — Mississippi, Louisiana and Texas, in this case — but Landry said the language employed by the judges gave the decision a national scope.

At least 27 states - including Florida - filed lawsuits challenging the rule in several circuits. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said that Florida will join Georgia, Alabama and private plaintiffs in filing a legal challenge with the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta,

Solicitor of Labor Seema Nanda said the administration is fully prepared to defend the safety rules.

Read more of this article from the Associated Press.

Tags

Health News FloridaCoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus vaccineJoe BidenBiden administrationappeals courtmandateLouisiana
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content