Florida faces a shortage of mental health counselors. Joining a licensing compact could help

Florida is facing a shortage of mental health counselors. Karla Sapp with the Florida Counseling Association says that shortage comes as the need is growing.

“As highlighted by the opioid epidemic, the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic and rural health care disparities,” Sapp says.

Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez, R-Doral, is pushing a bill she says would make it easier for counselors to move to Florida or remotely work with clients in the state.

Under her measure, Florida would join the Professional Counselors Licensure Compact. The agreement would allow counselors in participating states to apply to have their qualifications extended to another participating state.

To be enacted, 10 states must join the compact. So far just two states are members.

