Florida's coronavirus positivity rate, cases continues to drop, the latest weekly report shows

The positivity rate for new coronavirus cases in Florida last week dropped to 3%.

The Florida Department of Health added 12,880 cases to the state's totals for the seven days ending Thursday, according to its latest weekly report.



According to the report, a total of 59,670 Floridians have died from COVID-19 related complications, an increase of 867 for the week.

The state recorded that 56,340 more COVID-19 vaccinations were administered this past week.

Meantime, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services posted data Friday that showed 2,139 inpatients at Florida hospitals had COVID, continuing a steady decrease over the past two months. (State hospitals had 5,414 inpatients with COVID on Oct. 1.) Federal data also showed that 516 patients with COVID were in ICUs (compared to 1,425 on Oct. 1).

Each week, the Florida Department of Health provides updates on the number of coronavirus cases, changes in positivity rate, vaccinations, and other statewide and county-by-county data.

The following is a summary from the state Department of Health weekly report for Oct. 22-28, 2021.

Cases: 3,647,277 positive cases, an increase of 12,880 from the previous week.

Vaccinations: 13,932,791 Florida residents have been vaccinated, a weekly increase of 56,340. In all, 73% of Florida’s population over the age of 12 has received at least one dose of vaccine.

Positivity Rate: The positivity rate for new cases was 3%, down from 3.4% the previous week.

Deaths: A total of 59,670 Florida residents have died from a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, an increase of 867 from the previous week.

(NOTE: Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state is also now only counting deaths involving Florida residents.)



ABOUT THE DATA: As of June 4, 2021, the Florida Department of Health no longer offers daily updates on coronavirus data, and instead issues a county-by-county and statewide weekly breakdown on about COVID-19 cases, deaths, and other information. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state is also now only counting deaths involving Florida residents.

