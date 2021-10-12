© 2020 Health News Florida



WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Moderna's chairman says the company has no plans to share its COVID vaccine recipe

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published October 12, 2021 at 8:57 AM EDT
moderna cofounder noubar afeyan.jpeg
Andrew Medichini
/
AP
Moderna co-founder and chairman Noubar Afeyan listens to questions during an interview with the Associated Press, in Rome, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021.

Noubar Afeyan also reiterated a pledge Moderna made a year ago not to enforce patent infringement on anyone else making a coronavirus vaccine during the pandemic.

The chairman of Moderna says the company has no plans to share the recipe for its COVID-19 vaccine because executives have concluded that scaling up their own production is the best way to increase the global supply.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Noubar Afeyan also reiterated a pledge Moderna made a year ago not to enforce patent infringement on anyone else making a coronavirus vaccine during the pandemic.

The United Nations health agency has pressed Moderna to share its vaccine formula.

Afeyan said the company analyzed whether it would be better to share the messenger RNA technology and determined that it could expand production and deliver billions of additional doses in 2022.

Click here to read the entire story from the Associated Press.

Health News FloridaCOVID-19Coronaviruscoronavirus vaccineModerna
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
