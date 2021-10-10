TGH Children's Hospital marks a major renovation at Tampa General

Tampa General Hospital is renaming its pediatric inpatient services and undergoing a major renovation, the first phase of which is projected to begin in spring 2022.

The first phase of the renovation involves a $7.5 million remodel of two of the three wings of what is now known as the TGH Children’s Hospital.

“Our vision is to be the safest and most innovative academic health system in America and that applies to our youngest patients as well. Through our partnership with USF Health and our private practice physicians across the community, we are well on our way to making that vision a reality,” John Couris, president and CEO of Tampa General Hospital, said in a prepared statement.

The renovation will include:

New updates to all patient rooms and the waiting room

Renovations to two nurse’s stations and lounges

Refreshed children’s playroom to provide patients the opportunity to take a break from treatment and play

An open collaboration space to promote interaction among physicians and team members

Technology and innovation to support current and future advances in the care of children



TGH Children’s Hospital’s inpatient unit currently has 46 patient beds, two nurse stations, two staff lounges, a family waiting room, playroom, and a gym for physical and occupational therapy. The design phase is planned to begin this fall, and will include input from patients’ families, team members and physicians.

Tampa General’s academic medical center’s Pediatric Emergency Department recently underwent a $1 million renovation and features 10 private patient rooms.

TGH Children’s Hospital’s new name and identity will start to appear in signage throughout the hospital and in the community over the next few months.

